BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha talks about the challenges facing Mulund and outlines his vision for the future in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

As Mulund gears up for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, who is seeking re-election, opens up about the challenges the constituency faces and his vision for its future. In an exclusive interview, Kotecha addresses key issues such as displacement, infrastructure, and community welfare, and shares his detailed plans to ensure Mulund’s growth remains inclusive and sustainable.

Key issues facing Mulund

Displacement due to infrastructure projects:

Mulund, like many urban localities, is undergoing a transformation with ongoing metro construction and other development projects. Kotecha acknowledges the distress caused by displacement and the challenges faced by Project Affected People (PAP).



He has been actively involved in ensuring fair and transparent rehabilitation for affected families, with a focus on delivering timely and adequate housing options.



Urban development and infrastructure strain:

The rapid growth of Mulund has led to an increased strain on its infrastructure. Kotecha highlights the traffic congestion, lack of proper roads, and public transport facilities that make commuting a challenge for Mulund’s residents.



Kotecha is committed to addressing these issues by enhancing the road network, adding more public transport options, and making the locality more pedestrian-friendly.



Promises for the 2024 elections



PAP rehabilitation and housing solutions:

Kotecha remains focused on resolving PAP issues, particularly those caused by the metro project. He insists on providing better housing and compensation to ensure that those displaced are not left behind in the city’s progress.



He aims to speed up the rehabilitation process to prevent families from facing prolonged uncertainty.



Improved transport and connectivity:

Metro Expansion: Kotecha supports the ongoing expansion of Mumbai’s Metro network and believes it will significantly reduce congestion in Mulund. He advocates for the completion of the project as quickly as possible, ensuring Mulund residents have better access to other parts of the city.



Bus Services: The MLA also plans to increase bus services in Mulund, enhancing last-mile connectivity and reducing reliance on private vehicles.



Infrastructure upgrades for a sustainable future:

Kotecha is also focused on improving Mulund’s basic amenities, including clean water supply, waste management, and better healthcare facilities.



He is committed to upgrading Mulund’s green spaces, building more parks, and creating spaces that promote a high quality of life for residents.



Sustainability and green initiatives



Kotecha believes that Mulund’s growth must be sustainable, and he proposes green building practices in new constructions. He plans to continue pushing for more environmentally-friendly policies that will make Mulund an eco-conscious and future-ready suburb.



His vision includes promoting the creation of new green zones, encouraging local businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices, and ensuring that Mulund remains a liveable, clean, and green area.



Addressing community needs and welfare



Community Outreach: Kotecha highlights his ongoing efforts to ensure that Mulund’s residents are part of the decision-making process. His campaign will involve listening to the concerns of locals, understanding their needs, and tailoring policies that address their demands.



Youth Development and Education: Kotecha promises to support local educational institutions and promote skill-building programs for youth in the area. He emphasises his focus on creating employment opportunities through local businesses and start-ups, aiming to reduce migration for work.



Final thoughts: kotecha’s message to Mulund voters



In his closing remarks, Kotecha expresses his dedication to Mulund’s development and his commitment to solving the issues facing the constituency.

He urges voters to trust his leadership for a better, more prosperous future.



He assures them that his re-election will bring more infrastructure, better quality of life, and inclusive growth to Mulund.



Kotecha invites the public to approach him with any concerns, assuring them of his transparency and willingness to act on their behalf.

As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 approach, Mihir Kotecha’s re-election campaign is centred on addressing Mulund’s most pressing issues, from displacement to infrastructure deficits. His promises to rehabilitate PAP families, improve connectivity, and promote sustainable growth make him a strong contender in this election. The future of Mulund, according to Kotecha, lies in a balanced approach to development that ensures no one is left behind while pushing the area toward greater prosperity.