Chhagan Bhujbal/ File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal visited Bandra East on Monday to campaign for party candidate Zeeshan Siddique, expressing confidence in his success in the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Zeeshan Siddique has been named as the NCP candidate for the Bandra East constituency, where he previously won in the 2019 elections, defeating Vishwanath Mahadeshwar of the Shiv Sena.

“Zeeshan Siddique was elected earlier as well. He was an MLA. His father (Baba Siddique) and he had joined NCP. After this, Zeeshan Siddiqui was made a candidate from here once again. I came here to support him on behalf of the party (during nomination),” Bhujbal told ANI.

Addressing Siddique’s contest against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Varun Sardesai in Maharashtra Elections 2024, Bhujbal noted that in a democracy, anyone is free to stand for any seat. “Zeeshan has previously been elected here, as was his father, Baba Siddique. The atmosphere in the past couple of weeks suggests Zeeshan is poised to win.”

Zeeshan Siddique, son of former MLA Baba Siddique, who was killed earlier this month, joined NCP on Friday with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Zeeshan, formerly the president of the Mumbai Youth Congress, previously stated that he was removed from Congress “unceremoniously” in August and felt the party was “sidelining” him.

My Father Will Always Guide Me: Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), remarked on his late father, Baba Siddique, saying he would always follow his father's values and be committed to aiding vulnerable areas. Zeeshan expressed confidence after campaigning on Monday that he will win a big number of seats in the forthcoming Maharashtra elections 2024.

Speaking to ANI about his father’s passing, he said, “The void will always be there. I never imagined something like this could happen. He taught me to fight for the underprivileged. My father is in my heart, and he will always guide me. We will present our record of developmental work to the people, and they have seen our commitment. I am certain we will secure a record-breaking victory.”