Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ground report from Mulund constituency on development, displacement, and local promises

Updated on: 09 November,2024 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai

With Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 approaching, Mulund residents raise concerns over infrastructure and rehabilitation, as local MLA Mihir Kotecha addresses the suburb’s pressing issues and outlines his future promises

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ground report from Mulund constituency on development, displacement, and local promises

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ground report from Mulund constituency on development, displacement, and local promises
As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, the Mulund constituency faces critical challenges that are impacting its residents' daily lives. The increasing population, ongoing development and rehabilitation projects, and strained infrastructure are core concerns for Mulund’s citizens. In this ground report, we explore the issues facing Mulund and hear from Mihir Kotecha, the incumbent BJP MLA, about his plans and progress on these matters.


The ground issues in Mulund Constituency


The residents of Mulund are struggling with a range of issues that are exacerbated by the proposed rehabilitation of residents from other parts of Mumbai, including the high-profile Dharavi redevelopment project. Here are the pressing issues on the ground:


Strain on existing infrastructure

Ongoing development projects are placing a heavy burden on Mulund’s current amenities, sparking concerns about resources like water, electricity, and public services.

Rehabilitation projects

Proposals to relocate thousands of Project Affected People (PAP) from Dharavi to Mulund have met with backlash. Multiple projects plan to use land in the east, including 64 acres formerly part of the octroi naka, as well as plots around Kelkar College and an old dumping ground.

Pollution and health concerns

Continuous construction, noise pollution, and an increased traffic load are negatively impacting air quality and contributing to noise pollution that disrupts the lives of residents.

Traffic congestion

With heavy construction traffic and narrow roads, morning and evening rush hours now see long lines of vehicles entering and leaving Mulund, causing delays, increasing fuel consumption, and reducing productivity.

Lack of essential services

Residents in Mulund East lack basics like a petrol station and report poor coordination between civic bodies, the traffic division, and law enforcement, delaying essential projects.

Civic coordination issues 

Residents express frustration over the lack of cooperation among civic agencies, which has stalled critical projects.


Resident voices

Sagar Devre (Resident Movement Convenor): Mulund’s current infrastructure cannot support more residents from new rehabilitation projects, leading to strained civic services.

Akanksha Sethi (Local Resident): Ongoing construction has caused noise and dust pollution, affecting residents’ health and well-being.

Chetan Bordawekar (Forum for Improving Quality of Life): Mulund East faces serious gaps in essential services, with worsening traffic and coordination issues among civic bodies.

Mulund residents are increasingly vocal about the challenges posed by rapid development and insufficient civic planning. The need for coordinated, resident-focused infrastructure solutions is more pressing than ever, as locals urge civic bodies to address these concerns with immediate, long-term strategies.

 

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 mumbai maharashtra

