The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the Congress party is set to hold a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to counter the "Congress has failed to deliver on its promises", allegations made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency ANI reported.

The conference will feature Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, including Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh, Revanth Reddy of Telangana, and DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi's attack on Congress

This move comes in response to recent criticisms from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused the Congress of making empty promises during election campaigns.

The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Modi stated in a series of posts, "The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy, but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver."

The Prime Minister further alleged that Congress-ruled states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana were experiencing deteriorating developmental trajectories and fiscal health.

He urged the public to be wary of what he called the "Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises", citing Haryana's recent election results as evidence of people rejecting Congress.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress president fires back!

In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge fired back on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt!" he wrote in his post.

Kharge accused the BJP government of engaging in PR stunts and misleading the public about their achievements and plans.

.@narendramodi ji,



Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt!



Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!



On May 16, 2024 you had also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 1, 2024

He further stated, “Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!" Kharge posted on X.

Kharge also raised questions about various issues facing the country, including unemployment, paper leaks in job exams, privatisation of PSUs, declining household savings, and rising food prices. He further criticised the government's economic policies, particularly the implementation of GST on essential food items.

His post further read, "Why is India's Unemployment Rate at a 45-year high? Why are stampedes witnessed wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs? Who is responsible for 70 paper leaks in 7 years? Who snatched 5 Lakh Govt jobs by selling stake in PSUs?"

Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)