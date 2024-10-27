The lyricist’s son told mid-day that his father had penned over 3,000 superhit Bollywood songs before his demise in 2000, but he never got the recognition he deserved from the government

Andalib Sultanpuri wants to protect his father Majrooh’s (right) legacy

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri's son to enter fray from Bandra

Renowned lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri’s son Andalib Majrooh Sultanpuri has decided to enter the fray in the assembly polls from Bandra and will file his nomination as a Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) candidate on Monday.

The lyricist’s son told mid-day that his father had penned over 3,000 superhit Bollywood songs before his demise in 2000, but he never got the recognition he deserved from the government. “While my father received the Dadasaheb Phalke award, not a single road, hall or chowk was named after him,” Sultanpuri said, adding, “Many people are unaware of his contribution to the nation, and only remember the singers and actors who sang his songs and acted in them. I want justice for my father; in the future, everyone should remember him and his songs.”

Majrooh Sultanpuri was a great lyricist and poet who wrote several famous ghazals, as well as classical and Bollywood such as Jab dil hi toot gaya, Dil hai na dil hai dildar ka, Mungda mungda, duniya banane wale, Ae kash ke hum, Hume tumse pyar kitna.

“I want the government to declare my father a national treasure and educate the masses about his contribution. My father was also a freedom fighter and was arrested and spent three years in jail during the struggle for independence,” Sultanpuri said. As for his poll plank, he said is keen on fighting for the right to education for Muslim girls. “If I will win the election, I will give free education to minority girls,” he explained.