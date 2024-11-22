Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election results, leaders from the Mahayuti alliance, including Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and Union Minister Raksha Khadse, visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple to offer prayers, seeking divine blessings for the results. The alliance's leaders also discussed leadership decisions post-results

As the state of Maharashtra awaits the announcement of the assembly election results, leaders from the Mahayuti alliance visited the famous Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple to offer prayers. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra's current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was among the prominent visitors on Friday morning. Representing the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, Shinde made the pilgrimage to seek blessings ahead of the election results.

Also present at the temple was Raksha Khadse, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she represents the Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Raksha Khadse, who is married to Nikhil Khadse (son of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse), joined other leaders in offering prayers for a favourable outcome in the polls.

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, BJP leader and Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), also visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple on Friday morning. The visit to the temple was seen as part of the Mahayuti leaders’ efforts to seek divine blessings ahead of the crucial election results.

In a conversation with ANI, Shrikant Shinde commented on the upcoming assembly results, stating that the Mahayuti leaders would meet after the results are announced to decide on the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shinde stressed that there is no competition among the alliance leaders for the CM post, adding that the focus would be on forming a government dedicated to development in the next five years. “During the last 2.5 years, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) only discussed who would be the Chief Minister; their message did not reach the public,” he said.

As per ANI, Shinde further emphasised that the Mahayuti alliance was committed to the state’s growth and development, and there was no discord within the alliance regarding leadership.

Meanwhile, ahead of the results, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed confidence that the MVA would emerge victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He asserted that the alliance would soon form the government. On Thursday evening, MVA leaders, including Thorat, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jayant Patil, held a meeting to discuss post-election strategies.

Thorat remarked, “We are confident of winning this assembly election. We’ve discussed the matter with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. If anyone wishes to join us, they are welcome. It’s a positive environment, and we are winning seats to form the government soon.”

The assembly election in Maharashtra has seen a fierce contest between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while the MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

This election is particularly significant as it marks the first assembly poll since the splits within Shiv Sena and NCP. As the results approach, both alliances are eager to secure a majority and form the next government. According to ANI, the stage is set for a closely contested election outcome.