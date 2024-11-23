The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set for a sweeping victory in Maharashtra elections 2024, leading in 218 of 288 seats. The opposition MVA trails behind with only 50 constituencies, according to early Election Commission trends

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to secure a dominant victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, leading in 218 of the 288 seats as per the latest trends shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing far behind, with leads in only 50 constituencies.

TV channels projected a landslide win for the ruling alliance, with Mahayuti ahead in 222 constituencies and the MVA leading in 56. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, following polling on November 20, which witnessed a voter turnout of 66.05%, significantly higher than the 61.1% recorded in 2019.

Mahayuti secures lead across parties

As per PTI reports, the Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP is spearheading the coalition’s performance, leading in 128 constituencies. Shiv Sena has secured leads in 55 seats, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP is ahead in 35 constituencies.

On the other hand, the MVA alliance, consisting of the Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP (Sharad faction), and the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), is struggling to keep pace. Congress is leading in 20 seats, the UBT faction in 17, and the NCP (SP) in 13 constituencies.

Key contenders show strong performances

Prominent leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, are leading in their respective constituencies. In Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is leading in the Worli assembly seat by 495 votes, while Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat is trailing in Sangamner by 1,831 votes.

Composition of the outgoing assembly

In the outgoing assembly, the BJP held 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena had 41. The NCP had 40, and the Congress secured 45. The remaining seats were divided among smaller parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) with 15, NCP (SP) with 12, and independents holding 13 seats.

High stakes for both alliances

The election is a critical contest between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition MVA, with both alliances hoping to capitalise on the increased voter turnout as a mandate for their governance. The Mahayuti alliance fielded candidates across 288 seats, with the BJP contesting 149, Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP 59. The MVA alliance distributed its candidature with Congress contesting 101 seats, UBT Shiv Sena in 95, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP in 86.

As counting progresses, the Mahayuti alliance’s performance signals a decisive mandate, while the MVA faces challenges in reclaiming its foothold. With the BJP and its allies pulling ahead in most constituencies, Maharashtra appears set to witness another term of Mahayuti governance.