BJP’s Parag Shah tops the wealth list with Rs 3,383 crore; candidates across Mumbai and Thane bring hefty assets to the election arena

Parag Shah

As Maharashtra heads into the high-stakes 2024 Assembly elections, candidates' financial portfolios are under scrutiny, alongside their political stances. With nominations now closed, affidavits reveal substantial wealth among several candidates, particularly in Mumbai and Thane. Topping the list is BJP’s Ghatkopar East candidate Parag Shah, who, with declared assets of Rs 3,383.06 crore, is the wealthiest contender in the state. BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha, representing Malabar Hill, follows with Rs 447 crore.

Here’s a breakdown of the richest candidates competing in the Mumbai-Thane region.

Subhash Bhoir (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Rs 95.51 crore

Constituency: Kalyan Rural

With Rs 95.51 crore in assets, Subhash Bhoir, from the Shiv Sena (UBT), represents the Kalyan Rural constituency.

Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Rs 23.43 crore

Constituency: Worli

Aaditya Thackeray, the scion of the Thackeray family, has declared assets worth Rs 23.43 crore. As a youth face of Shiv Sena (UBT), Aaditya’s appeal extends beyond his wealth to his progressive policies aimed at urban youth.

Amit Thackeray (MNS)

Rs 15.6 Crore

Constituency: Mahim

Contesting from Mahim, Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, has reported assets amounting to R15.6 crore. Amit’s candidacy reflects his father’s influence, and he stands as a representative of the new generation in the Maharashtra political arena.

Parag Shah (BJP)

Rs 3,383.06 crore

Constituency: Ghatkopar East

Leading the wealth list is BJP’s Ghatkopar East candidate Parag Shah, who has declared assets totalling R3,383.06 crore, making him the wealthiest contender in the 2024 Assembly elections. His net worth has surged by 575 per cent over the past five years.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP)

Rs 447 crore

Constituency: Malabar Hill

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a prominent real estate developer and founder of the Lodha Group, holds R447 crore in assets. Lodha’s considerable wealth is largely derived from his real estate empire, making him not only one of the wealthiest politicians in Mumbai but also across Maharashtra.

Rahul Narwekar (BJP)

Rs 129.80 crore

Constituency: Colaba

Rahul Narwekar, the current Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has reported assets worth R129.80 crore.

Ashish Shelar (BJP)

Rs 40.47 crore

Constituency: Bandra West

Representing Bandra West, Ashish Shelar’s assets stand at R40.47 crore. Shelar is a key BJP figure in Mumbai and is also the party’s city unit chief.

Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena)

Rs 333.32 crore

Constituency: Ovala-Majiwada

Known for his influence in Thane, Pratap Sarnaik has assets totalling R333.32 crore. As a key member of Shiv Sena, Sarnaik has been a well-known figure.

Raju Patil (MNS)

Rs 24.79 crore

Constituency: Kalyan Rural

Wealth Overview: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Raju Patil, with R24.79 crore, is a contender in the Kalyan Rural constituency. Patil’s presence in the MNS contributes to the competitive landscape in this area.

Najeeb Mulla (NCP)

Rs 76.87 crore

Constituency: Mumbra-Kalwa

Contesting from the same seat as Awhad, Najeeb Mulla, from NCP, has amassed wealth worth R76.87 crore.

Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP)

Rs 83.14 crore

Constituency: Mumbra-Kalwa

NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad has assets totalling R83.14 crore.