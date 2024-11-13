There are buses in the city but they cannot ply due to narrow roads, especially in Bhayandar East and West, Penkar Pada, etc. Though we suggested many things to improve the development plan of the city, they threw them in the bin. Now we will start work on a new development plan.

Muzaffar Hussain. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Muzaffar Husain's Vision for Mira Bhayandar - "Water supply is the biggest problem" and "We need to fast-track redevelopment"

Muzaffar Husain, Congress

Inadequate water supply has remained a serious concern for the city...

Water supply is the biggest problem in Mira Bhayandar. When we (Congress) were in the corporation, we managed 200 million litres of water per day (MLD) for the city and also sanctioned an additional 300 MLD from the Surya project. But in the last 10 years, with the BJP in the state and Mira Bhayandar civic corporation, there hasn’t been any progress in the project to bring water to the city. We will do it on a priority basis.”



Despite there being old buildings and dilapidated structures in gaothans, redevelopment has been stalled. Will it be restarted in the near future?

When I was the MLC, we had planned the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulation (UDCPR) for 221 municipal councils so that they have unified redevelopment plans. Though there were a few lacunae and loopholes, an integrated cluster development plan can work in tier-2 cities like Mira Bhayandar. In the last few years, residents, societies, professionals, architects and builders have been demanding development and now, on the verge of the election, the government has come up with the gazette notification. But it will take more than one year to implement. We will fast-track the process to implement it soon.



The huge population in Mira Bhayandar doesn’t have many transport options...

Mira Bhayandar is an extended suburb of Mumbai and the rail lines are still the best mode of transport for residents. Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh had planned a ring route of the Metro line to connect to Borivli East as well as Gorai so that people can easily connect with Mumbai. But this government planned only a halfway route which is still incomplete. I will see that the city gets this Metro ring route. Former CM Prithviraj Chauhan, too, had planned a parallel road along the railway line till Vasai Virar but this government also shelved that plan. Apart from the Metro, the Coastal Road will be ready in the next couple of years and may resolve the transportation issue.



Last-mile connectivity is still a distant dream....

There are buses in the city but they cannot ply due to narrow roads, especially in Bhayandar East and West, Penkar Pada, etc. Though we suggested many things to improve the development plan of the city, they threw them in the bin. Now we will start work on a new development plan.

Most of the residents have jobs in Mumbai. Can the region create local jobs?

Not just in Mira Bhayandar, but in other cities like Banglore, Chennai, Delhi and Pune, people spend half their lives travelling to work, which is up to 60 km from their home. Mira Bhayandar has steel manufacturing units. There is an MIDC in Mira Gaon. While the state government talks about Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), small-scale industries are on the verge of vanishing. We need to look at new job markets. There should be reservations in the development plan for IT parks, electronics and commercial establishments in the area.



Is there a plan to curb pollution?

Despite awarding a Rs 800 crore contract to lift garbage, you can see it lying all over the city, in drains, and in public places. First, that needs to be solved. In addition, the United Nations has suggested plantation of specific plants like African mahogany, bamboo, etc. to control carbon emissions. It should have been done where possible.