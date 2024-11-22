Ahead of the Maharashtra election results, Sanjay Raut confirms that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will house its newly-elected MLAs together in Mumbai to prevent poaching. Raut expresses confidence in MVA securing 160 seats and forming the next government

File Pic

In a strategic move to prevent potential poaching ahead of government formation, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has decided to keep all of its newly-elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) together in Mumbai following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, as confirmed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Raut explained that leaders from the MVA, including himself, party colleague Anil Desai, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-S) state president Jayant Patil, and Congress leaders Satej Patil and Balasaheb Thorat, had met on Thursday to discuss the political situation and assess the outcome of each seat. The decision was made to house all the newly-elected MLAs in Mumbai to prevent any attempts at poaching by rivals. Raut stated, "We have decided to bring all newly-elected MLAs to Mumbai. As there are no provisions for new MLAs to stay in Mumbai, we will arrange accommodations for them together."

The counting of votes for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections is scheduled for Saturday, and all eyes are on the outcome as both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the MVA, the opposition bloc, vie for control of the state government.

Raut expressed confidence that the MVA would secure around 160 seats in the assembly, a result he believes will allow them to form the next government. He also mentioned that some independents, who have strong chances of victory, have already expressed interest in supporting the opposition.

When asked about the potential candidate for the Chief Minister's position, Raut reiterated that there was no pre-determined formula for selecting the CM and stressed that the decision would be made collectively by the MVA’s alliance partners, including Sharad Pawar from NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT). He noted, "Everyone will choose the leader of the government."

Raut also voiced concerns over possible interference from the BJP in the formation of the government, suggesting that the ruling party may try to obstruct the MVA’s efforts by exerting influence through the governor’s office. He warned that the opposition would take swift action to prevent any delay, as there are fears that President’s rule could be imposed in Maharashtra if a new government is not in place by November 26, when the term of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is set to expire.

As per PTI, these developments come as the MVA prepares for what it anticipates will be a successful bid for power in Maharashtra, despite a highly competitive electoral race with the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)