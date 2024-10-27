The latest MNS candidates include Yogesh Chile for Panvel, Shivshankar Lagar for Khamgaon, Mallinath Patil for Akkalkot, Nagesh Paskanti for Solapur City

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article MNS Releases Fifth List of Candidates for Maharashtra Elections 2024 x 00:00

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, released its fifth list of 15 candidates for the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest MNS candidates include Yogesh Chile for Panvel, Shivshankar Lagar for Khamgaon, Mallinath Patil for Akkalkot, Nagesh Paskanti for Solapur City, Madhya Amit Deshmukh for Jalgaon, Jamod Bhayyasaheb Patil for Mehkar, Rupesh Deshmukh for Gangakhed, Shekhar Dunde for Umred, Balasaheb Pathrikar for Fulambri, Rajendra Gapat for Paranda, Devdutt More for Osmanabad (Dharashiv), Sagar Dudhane for Katol, Someshwar Kadam for Beed, Faisal Popere for Srivardhan, and Yuvraj Yeddre for Radhanagari, reported ANI.

According to the report, earlier, MNS candidate for Worli, Sandeep Deshpande, criticised sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that Aaditya had been unresponsive to his constituency’s residents over the last five years.

Deshpande stated, "The local leader (Aaditya Thackeray) has been absent for the last five years. People have not met him, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects remain incomplete, and the BDD Chawl redevelopment, which was supposed to allocate housing via a lottery, is marred by corruption. No development work has been carried out in the chawls, hospitals lack ICUs, and Worli still has no private schools." He added that Aaditya only appears during election season.

The Maharashtra Elections 2024 will take place on November 20, with vote counting set for November 23 across all 288 constituencies.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42, the report stated.

Ashish Shelar urges Mahayuti to support Raj Thackeray’s son in Mahim

In a three-way fight between MNS, Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for the Mahim seat in Maharashtra Elections 2024, BJP city head Ashish Shelar has thrown his support behind MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit.

Shelar said that he was not opposing Sena’s candidate Sada Sarvankar, explaining that since Raj’s son is a Hindutva advocate and maintains a cordial bond with Mahayuti, the ruling alliance should reciprocate too. “I feel that Mahayuti should support Amit, who is our family. I will meet CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in this regard,” he told media persons on Saturday.