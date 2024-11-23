Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said the poll results do not reflect people's mandate as the situation was very different on the ground and there was palpable anger against the government

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that there was a "big conspiracy" and something was "fishy" in the Maharashtra elections 2024 results with trends suggesting a landslide victory for the Mahayuti combine, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters, he said the poll results do not reflect people's mandate as the situation was very different on the ground and there was palpable anger against the government.

"I see a big conspiracy in this...This is not a mandate of Marathi 'manoos' and farmers," he said, reported PTI.

"We do not accept this as people's mandate. Something is fishy in the election results," Raut added, reported PTI.

There was no doubt that money was used in the polls, he alleged.

"How can all MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde win? How can Ajit Pawar, whose betrayal angered Maharashtra, win?" the Rajya Sabha MP asked, reported PTI.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in the state, and was leading in 218 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission on the Maharashtra elections 2024.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats, as per the early trends.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday morning, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state, an election official said.

At the counting centres, officials first began verifying and counting the postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8.30 am. There will be a minimum of 20 rounds of counting in each assembly segment, an official said.

The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)