Maharashtra: Electric meter box of Mumbra building gutted in fire; none hurt

Several electric meters placed inside the meter box room of a building in Maharashtra's Mumbra were destroyed in a fire on Monday, no one was injured in the incident

Several electric meters placed inside the meter box room of a building in Mumbra suburb of Thane district in Maharashtra were destroyed in a fire on Monday, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred at around 6 AM, said Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi, as per the PTI.

The affected meter room is located on the first floor of the five-storey Badshah Complex Society in Kausa area.

Fire Brigade personnel and teams of the disaster cell rushed to the spot with a fire engine after receiving an alert and put out the blaze at around 6:30 AM, Tadvi said, adding the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"As many as 23 electric meters and wiring in the meter box room were destroyed in the fire," he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident last week, an explosion at a scrap shop in Thane's Mumbra area on Saturday injured three persons, including a minor. According to a report in PTI, a 10-year-old boy and two adults were injured in the explosion triggered by a leaked LPG cylinder. Reportedly, the incident occurred at 'Mudhal Park', a four-storey building and other residents were evacuated to a safer location.

Reportedly, the blast happened around 6 am and impacted the ground floor scrap shop which led to the relocation of around 160 residents. Yasin Tadvi, the head of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), stated that the explosion's magnitude affected an adjacent building and caused damage to multiple shops.

According to the PTI, the probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has also been summoned (BDDS).

A nearby car and rickshaw suffered significant damage, the shop's wall crumbled, and other shops sustained damage as a result of the explosion. After the incident, structural issues surfaced. Cracks were found in the impacted structure, necessitating a seal for security.

Residents of the building Azhar Sheikh (40), Arshu Sayyed (10), and Zeenat Mulani (50) were among the injured; they were just slightly hurt.

(with PTI inputs)

