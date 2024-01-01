Breaking News
Maharashtra: Except Nanded groundwater level drops in all Marathwada districts

Updated on: 01 January,2024 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The average groundwater level in Maharashtra's Marathwada region has fallen by 1.01 metres. The average depth of groundwater was 4.03 metres post monsoon in the past five years, while it was measured at 5.04 metres after the rains in 2023

Maharashtra: Except Nanded groundwater level drops in all Marathwada districts

File Photo/PTI

Maharashtra: Except Nanded groundwater level drops in all Marathwada districts
The average groundwater level in Maharashtra's Marathwada region has fallen by 1.01 metres. The average depth of groundwater was 4.03 metres post monsoon in the past five years, while it was measured at 5.04 metres after the rains in 2023, an official said.


The official said 61 out of 76 talukas of Marathwada have faced rain deficit between June and September 2023, including 19 talukas with a deficit of 30 to 50 per cent, newswire PTI reported.


As per a report from the ground water survey department, the average groundwater level in Jalna has gone down from 3.99 metres to 6.68 metres, which means a drop of 2.69 metres.


The report is made on the basis of survey of 875 wells across eight Marathwada districts, the official said.

"The groundwater level has gone down by 1.73 metres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) districts. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar the depth is 6.88 metres against the earlier 5.15 metres. In Dharashiv, it has gone down from 3.85 metres to 5.58 metres," the official said quoting the report.

In Nanded the groundwater level has gone up by 1.12 metres, the report says.

Districts and the falling groundwater level: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- 1.73 metres; Jalna- 2.69 metres; Parbhani- 0.40 metres; Hingoli- 0.86 metres; Latur- 1.20 metres; Dharashiv- 1.73 metres; Beed- 1.38 metres.

Meanwhile, the overhaul of the 208 km-long left canal of the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will cost Rs 3,300 crore and will increase the carrying capacity by 1100 cusecs, an official said on Monday.

The irrigation department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to undertake an overhaul of the left canal of the dam that goes from Paithan to Parbhani district, the official said.

"The DPR is almost ready, and the project will cost Rs 3,300 crore. The canal cannot handle the pressure of water released over 2100 cusecs. As a result, the water reaches late to the tail end of the canal," Samadhan Sabbinwar, chief engineer of the irrigation department, told PTI.

While the designed capacity of the left canal is 3600 cusecs, water was never released above 2800 cusecs, he said.

With the overhaul, the canal will be able to carry 3200 cusecs water, increasing the carrying capacity by 1100 cusecs, he said, adding that the DPR will be submitted to the state government for further sanctions. (With inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news marathwada maharashtra news nanded

