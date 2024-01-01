Breaking News
Maharashtra: Overhaul of Jayakwadi dam's left canal to cost Rs 3,300 cr, increase capacity by 1100 cusecs

Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

The overhaul of the 208 km-long left canal of the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will cost Rs 3,300 crore and will increase the carrying capacity by 1100 cusecs

Maharashtra: Overhaul of Jayakwadi dam's left canal to cost Rs 3,300 cr, increase capacity by 1100 cusecs

Representational Picture/iStock

The overhaul of the 208 km-long left canal of the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will cost Rs 3,300 crore and will increase the carrying capacity by 1100 cusecs, an official said on Monday.


The irrigation department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to undertake an overhaul of the left canal of the dam that goes from Paithan to Parbhani district, the official said.


"The DPR is almost ready, and the project will cost Rs 3,300 crore. The canal cannot handle the pressure of water released over 2100 cusecs. As a result, the water reaches late to the tail end of the canal," Samadhan Sabbinwar, chief engineer of the irrigation department, told PTI.


While the designed capacity of the left canal is 3600 cusecs, water was never released above 2800 cusecs, he said.

With the overhaul, the canal will be able to carry 3200 cusecs water, increasing the carrying capacity by 1100 cusecs, he said, adding that the DPR will be submitted to the state government for further sanctions.

BJP MLA urges CM Shinde to take up cluster project after clearance of rubber firm workers' dues

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly from Maharashtra’s Thane district Sanjay Kelkar has appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to facilitate settlement of dues of a rubber company workers here before initiating a cluster development project on a plot where the firm was located.

Kelkar, whose party is an ally of the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, in a statement on Sunday said he was hopeful that the chief minister will empathise with the workers of the company, which is now closed, and take positive action in the matter.

Shinde on Saturday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the cluster development scheme in the Wagle Estate area of Thane.

The CM said following the death of 18 people in the Sairaj building crash in 1998, he decided that the city needed cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings. (With inputs from PTI)

