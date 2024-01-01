Breaking News
No confusion on seat-sharing among I-N-D-I-A bloc allies for 2024 Lok Sabha elections: NCP MP Supriya Sule

Updated on: 01 January,2024 02:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Supriya Sule on Monday ruled out any internal confusion on the over the seat-sharing issue for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. Supriya Sule ruled out any internal confusion on the over the seat-sharing issue
  2. Sule said that a lot of things about seat sharing were clarified
  3. She said that there is no confusion internally between parties

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday ruled out any internal confusion on the over the seat-sharing issue for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reported the ANI.


According to the ANI report, Supriya Sule said that a lot of things about seat sharing were clarified in a meeting between Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.


Her statement comes amid speculations of seat-sharing issue, reportedly, between Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat sharing.


"There is no confusion internally. There was a meeting between Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar in Delhi 15 days ago. A lot of things about seat sharing were clarified in that meeting. The information will be officially announced in the next 8-10 days," Supriya Sule told reporters on Monday, as per the ANI.

"There will be ups and downs in the seat-sharing formula as we are in alliance, so this will happen," Supriya Sule said, according to the news agency.

When asked about the role of Prakash Ambedkar in the I-N-D-I-A bloc, she said that he will definitely play an important role in the alliance.

Earlier, former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, reiterated his interest in joining the MVA and INDIA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi) President Prakash Ambedkar, in his letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, stressed the need to adopt his proposed formula of 12 seats for each party.

He termed the "12+12+12+12 formula" as a 'conflict-free' plan to decide on the number of seat sharing in the state.

Emphasising that 'defeating PM Modi should be the only priority for MVA', Prakash Ambedkar in his letter mentioned that the "VBA desires that the parties within the MVA- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National Congress and VBA should fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together and on an equal number of seats as equal partners."

Meanwhile, amid debate and discussion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over seat sharing between parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has reportedly demanded 23 seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "I had said that Congress will have to start from zero, I did not say that Congress is zero. Congress does not have a single MP in Maharashtra. We had 18 MPs but some left and we've 6 MPs now. Our alliance is there with Congress and MVA will win around 40 seats. BJP needs EVMs to win, they cannot win alone. Their alliance is with EVM," reported the ANI.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held next year and are likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the I-N-D-I-A bloc.

(with ANI inputs)

