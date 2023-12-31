No tussle in Maha Vikas Aghadi over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha elections: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that there is no tussle among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over the sharing of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that there is no tussle among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over the sharing of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reported the PTI.

Sanjay Raut also said that there is a "good understanding" between the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and leaders of Congress in the Centre and Maharashtra, as per the PTI.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sanjay Raut also said winnability will be the criterion in picking candidates, the remarks coming days after his "Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 23 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra" caused heartburn in Congress, the news agency reported on Sunday.

"There is no tussle over the seat-sharing issue among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents. We (Shiv Sena-UBT) and leaders of Congress in Delhi as well as in Maharashtra share a good understanding. Do not pay attention to remarks made by some leaders about the alliance.

"We are ready with our list of seats and tickets will be given to the candidates who are capable of winning the elections," he said.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), and Congress.

Queried on the possible induction of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar in the MVA fold, Sanjay Raut said, "Everything is fine between us and Ambedkar. He is a good orator and expresses his thoughts clearly against the BJP," the PTI reported.

Sanjay Raut alleged industries are being moved out of Maharashtra to Gujarat but Union minister Narayan Rane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar lack the courage to raise their voices.

On the launch of various projects in Ayodhya days ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Raut sarcastically said that the PMO will now work from Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut on Friday reiterated the party's position on contesting 23 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections maintaining consistency in their seat-sharing arrangement.

Raut emphasised that the Shiv Sena, a powerful political force in Maharashtra, will continue to contest 23 Lok Sabha seats, including Dadra and Nagar Haveli, as it has in the past. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) seat allocation negotiations are still ongoing, with Congress serving as an important ally in these negotiations, stated a report in ANI.

"This is Maharashtra and Shiv Sena is the biggest party here. Congress is a national party. Uddhav Thackeray is having positive discussions with the decision-making leaders of Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal. We have always said that Shiv Sena has always been fighting on 23 Lok Sabha seats in the General Assembly elections including Dadra and Nagar Haveli and that will be firm."

(with PTI inputs)

