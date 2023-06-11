Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis said the development had hardly changed anything in the Sharad Pawar-led party

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Eyewash, nothing changed in NCP, says Devendra Fadnavis on Supriya Sule's elevation x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed as an "eyewash" the recent changes in Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) hierarchy, reported the PTI on Sunday.

In the recent changes in Nationalist Congress Party's hierarchy, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were made as working presidents, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis said the development had hardly changed anything in the Sharad Pawar-led party, as per the PTI.

When asked whether Supriya Sule's elevation as working president amounts to a significant change in the party's hierarchy, Fadnavis said, Though it is their internal matter. I do not think it is a major change in that party. It has hardly changed anything. It's an eyewash".

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared his daughter Supriya Sule and former Union minister Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, marking a generational shift in the organisation.

Sharad Pawar also appointed Sule as the chairperson of the party's Central Election Authority and in-charge of Maharashtra, the only state where the NCP has a formidable electoral presence.

The NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar and P A Sangma in the year 1999.

The announcement was made in the presence of senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

A month after his resignation created a stir, Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar announced the next line of leadership, nominating his daughter Supriya Sule and trusted colleague Praful Patel as the national working presidents of the party.

Sule and Patel, both MPs, have been given state-wise responsibility. While Sule was given Maharashtra, along with Punjab and Haryana, women, youth and students frontal organisation and Lok Sabha elections, Patel will look after Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the NCP’s foundation day, and the party executive met to endorse the new appointments. Pawar’s nephew Ajit, who is the Opposition leader in the Assembly and the legislative party leader, had said earlier that he did not wish to hold any organisational position and would concentrate on the legislative responsibilities.

(with PTI inputs)