Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that he has asked police to act with regard to the death threat received by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar adding that threats to political leaders will not be tolerated

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai: Threatening political leaders & crossing limits of decency will not be tolerated, says Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that he has asked police to act with regard to the death threat received by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar adding that threats to political leaders will not be tolerated.

Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio said police will take appropriate steps. "Threatening political leaders and crossing limits of decency on social media will not be tolerated," he told reporters in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are political differences but there is no place for hostility in Maharashtra's political culture, he added.

NCP leaders claimed earlier in the day that Pawar received a message on social media that "he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon¿.

Dabholkar, an anti-superstition crusader, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and he has given instructions for a probe.

While Mumbai police officials said they were looking into the matter, Pune cops reviewed security at Pawar's residence in Shivajinagar area of the city.

Calling Pawar a “senior respected leader”, Shinde said in a statement that all necessary precautions will be taken for his security. Police authorities have been asked to beef up Pawar's security if needed, the CM said.

Also read: Ajit Pawar appeals political parties to desist from using foul language against one another

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters in Nagpur that Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut getting death threats was shameful for a state like Maharashtra.

NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh said elsewhere that a senior leader like Pawar getting threats was very unfortunate, and not only Fadnavis but the Union home minister should intervene in the matter.

Mentioning the threat given to Raut by an anonymous caller, Deshmukh said such an atmosphere was never seen in the state. (PTI)