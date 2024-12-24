Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Solar Agricultural Feeder Scheme 2.0, aiming to provide farmers with solar-powered electricity during the day and foster a second green revolution in the state.

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra farmers to drive second green revolution through solar energy, says CM Fadnavis x 00:00

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence that through the use of solar energy, farmers in Maharashtra will play a pivotal role in bringing about a second Green Revolution. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Chief Minister’s Solar Agricultural Feeder Scheme 2.0, which aims to harness renewable energy for sustainable farming practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, held at Mumbai's Sahyadri Guest House, saw the Chief Minister inaugurating solar agricultural projects in Umbertha (Washim district) and Narangwadi (Dharashiv district). The inauguration was done via video conferencing, with Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Abha Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department Deepak Kapoor, and several other senior government officials attending the event.

Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the significant impact of the scheme, which aims to provide farmers with reliable and free electricity during the day. "Through the Chief Minister’s Solar Agricultural Feeder Scheme, farmers will receive continuous solar power for their agricultural needs. The state already provides 16,000 megawatts of electricity to the farming community, and over the past two years, efforts have been underway to transition all feeders to solar energy," he said.

The programme, which focuses on sustainable energy solutions, aims to gradually convert all agricultural feeders across the state to solar power. This will ensure that farmers will have access to uninterrupted electricity during daylight hours, aiding their irrigation and other agricultural activities. Chief Minister Fadnavis believes this move will not only help improve agricultural productivity but also contribute to Maharashtra’s green energy initiatives.

At the event, farmers from Umbertha and Narangwadi were able to participate through the video conferencing system. The initiative is seen as a game-changer, allowing farmers to significantly reduce their dependence on conventional, often unreliable, electricity sources while also contributing to the state's renewable energy goals.

This initiative is expected to significantly transform the agricultural landscape in Maharashtra, ensuring that solar energy becomes an integral part of farming in the state, much like it has in other sectors. It is part of the government’s broader vision to empower farmers with the tools and resources they need for sustainable growth, marking a crucial step in the state’s journey towards a green and energy-efficient future.

With the government's continued push for renewable energy, Maharashtra is poised to lead the way in using solar energy to benefit its farming community, potentially inspiring other states to follow suit.