Maharashtra: Female cop from Haryana killed in road accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Haryana cops were on their way back after arresting cyber crime accused from Parbhani

Police Inspector Neha Chauhan; (right) The truck entangled with the police SUV

A 40-year-old female Police Inspector with the Haryana Police lost her life in an accident on the Wardha stretch of the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg on Saturday.

According to the Highway Safety Police (HSP), the deceased, Neha Chauhan, had come to Parbhani to arrest an accused wanted in a cyber crime case. Chauhan was attached to the first ever Women’s Police Station in Panchkula, which was inaugurated in 2015. While Superintendent of Police Nurul Hasan, Wardha refused to share details about the incident, sources in the Wardha police told mid-day that Chauhan and her team were on their way back after arresting the accused when the accident occurred.

“Chauhan was in the front passenger seat, with Home Guards Constable Sunny Kumar, 28, driving the official Bolero SUV. Assistant Sub Inspector Savinder Singh, 40, Police Constable Bittu Jagda, 28, and the arrested accused, Baijnath Shinde, 27, were in the back seat. The driver has told us that he was in the second lane and a truck in the third lane switched lanes suddenly, swinging in front of him. As a result, the truck’s rear hit the Bolero hard, and a part of its chassis got stuck inside the SUV,” said an officer with the Wardha Police.

An HSP team reached the spot within 10 minutes and while the rest of the occupants were removed from the mangled Bolero, Chauhan was stuck and could not be rescued.

“We had to use gas cutters to cut open the damaged SUV and it took us an hour to be able to remove Chauhan,” said Police Sub Inspector Devendra Patle, HSP. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. The rest of the victims are still admitted and under treatment.

The HSP has recovered Chauhan’s official firearm and two cellphones, and turned them over to the Sawangi Meghe police station in Wardha, under whose jurisdiction the accident occurred. The driver of the errant truck, Baban Navle, was also taken into custody by the HSP and handed over to the local police team. He has been arrested and charged with causing death due to negligent driving.