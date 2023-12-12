Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at company near bus depot in Thane

A fire broke out at a company located close to a bus depot in Wagle Estate area of Thane district of Maharashtra

Pic/RDMC

A fire broke out at a company located close to a bus depot in Wagle Estate area of Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, the officials said.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the blaze was reported on December 12 at around 12:54 pm.

"A fire was reported near Wagle Bus Depot, Road no. 34, Wagle Estate in Thane (W), as per information received by the Disaster Management Cell, the incident, attributed to oil spillage from a machine and combustible wooden material, occurred in a unit," an official said.

The Disaster Management Cell, promptly informed by Wagle Fire Station that quickly responded to the incident and reached the spot along with a pickup vehicle, fire brigade personnel and a rescue vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said.

The RDMC said that the fire was extinguished by the dedicated efforts of the fire brigade personnel at around 1:30 pm. The situation was brought under control, and authorities are assessing the exact cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a massive fire broke out at a closed hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra. The hospital had been shut and was not in operation, the officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said, the blaze was reported at the old civic-run hospital on Shil-Kalyan Road in Shilphata area of Thane district. The incident was reported at around 5:56 pm on Wednesday.

The fire resulted in the destruction of old records stored in the facility.

"The incident was initially reported by the fire brigade and later to the RDMC. After receiving the information, the officials rushed to the spot and a fire fighting operation was launched," an official said.

According to the civic authorities, the old hospital is no longer in use. The fire is believed to have originated in the area where old records were stored. The quick response from the fire brigade officials, along with the presence of police personnel ensured that the situation was quickly addressed.

In the fire fighting operations, as many as two fire engines were deployed to control the blaze and the coordinated efforts of the fire brigade officials led to the successful extinguishing of the fire sometime later and a cooling operation was launched by the officials.

"No injuries were reported in the incident and the situation is currently under control," the official said.

