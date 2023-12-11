Breaking News
Thane: 30 electrical meters, car damaged after fire breaks out in seven-storey building

Updated on: 11 December,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

Thane: 30 electrical meters, car damaged after fire breaks out in seven-storey building

Thirty electrical meters were destroyed after a fire broke out in the meter box room of a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Monday, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.


No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.


The front portion of a car parked by the side of the meter box room was also damaged as the fire spread to it, he said, reported PTI.


The blaze erupted at around 2 am in the meter box room on the ground floor of Gangotri Glacier building in Waghbil area, he said, reported PTI.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot on receiving the message and put out the fire after about 45 minutes, the official said, reported PTI.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, in another incident, a fire destroyed old records kept inside a non-operational civic-run hospital in Thane city of Maharashtra on December 6 evening, civic officials said, reported PTI.

Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporaiton (TMC)'s disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, no one was injured in the fire that broke out at the hospital in the Shilphata area at around 6 pm, reported PTI.

Two fire engines along with firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, he said, reported PTI.

Old records at the medical facility, which had been shut and was not in operation, were destroyed in the blaze cause of which was under probe, Tadvi added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was found in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The body of a man in his late 40s was found floating near the Visarjan Ghat of Gaimukh Creek in the Ghobunder Road area around noon, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Local firemen and a team from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said, reported PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the Kasarwadavali police have launched a probe into the death, it was stated, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

