The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday, said Sakib Kharbe, the disaster management officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Woman jumps into lake, rescued by fire brigade x 00:00

A woman jumped into a lake at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district in a bid to end life, but was rescued by two fire brigade personnel, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday, said Sakib Kharbe, the disaster management officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The woman aged around 40 years jumped into the Varhaladevi lake in Bhiwandi. Some people who noticed it, immediately alerted the local authorities. Two fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and jumped into the water body and rescued her," he said, reported PTI.

The woman was admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that the reason behind her suicide attempt is yet to be known and police were probing the incident, reported PTI.

In another incident, a 28-year-old labourer died after he fell down from the terrace of a three-storey building in Khandeshwar area near Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district during the water tank cleaning work, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The incident took place around 11.45 am on Friday, following which the police registered a case against the contractor for not providing necessary safety equipment to the deceased, an official of Khandeshwar police station said, reported PTI.

The victim, Maruti Joma Gute, was cleaning the water tanks of the building when he accidentally fell down from the terrace and died on the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife, a case was filed against contractor Nagesh Gupta, reported PTI.

The contractor allegedly did not provide safety equipment to the worker, which led to his death, the complaint said, reported PTI.

Gupta was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304(a) (causing death of any person by doing rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and others, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two brothers from a village in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly employing a group of tribal persons as bonded labourers and subjecting them to physical abuse, an official said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by a local member of the Katkari community, a case was registered against the duo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 374 (unlawful compulsory labour), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)