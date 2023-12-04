Thane: Fire destroys godown in Diva, no one hurt

No one was hurt in the blaze that took place at 7am in Khidkali, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

A fire destroyed the godown of a paper cup manufacturing factory in Diva in Thane district on Sunday, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

No one was hurt in the blaze that took place at 7am in Khidkali, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

"The fire destroyed machinery in the godown. It was doused in two hours. A probe is on to find out the cause of the blaze," he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, two charred bodies have been recovered after a fire broke out in a four-floor building near Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, a fire official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The blaze, which erupted on the third floor of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm on Saturday, was doused after six hours, he said, adding it was a "level-2" (major) fire, reported PTI.

Two charred bodies were found in a bedroom and bathroom of a house on the third floor, the official said, reported PTI.

Three people were rescued from the building, he said, reported PTI.

Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot, reported PTI.

A total of five lines was pressed into service for fire-fighting, including two from the staircases, one each from the north and south side of an adjacent building and one high pressure line from angus ladder, the official said, reported PTI.

The fire was doused at around 3.30 am on Sunday, he said, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. An investigation is underway into the incident, the official said, reported PTI.

Earlier, Two persons were injured when a fire erupted on a luxury yacht near the seashore at Mandwa anchorage in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm after the cabin cruiser yacht 'Belvedere' dropped the passengers it had picked up from Mumbai at Mandwa, 18 km from coastal Alibaug, and was heading to the parking area, an official said, reported PTI.

The yacht is owned and operated by Marine Solutions, he said, reported PTI.

The cause of the blaze is not known, reported PTI.

Yachtmaster Dilshad Marne and Mozin Kurai, both natives of Ratnagiri district, sustained burn injuries, and are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Alibag, he said, reported PTI.

Another boat was engaged to douse the fire on 'Belvedere' which had 200 litres of petrol in its fuel tank. The yacht was brought near the shore where fire brigade personnel put out the flames, he said, reported PTI.

The incident is being probed by Mandava Sagari police station, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)