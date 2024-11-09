Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Fire breaks out on grass along tracks near Kasara no injuries reported

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on grass along tracks near Kasara, no injuries reported

Updated on: 09 November,2024 09:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The passengers of Nandigram Express panicked and stopped the train by pulling the chain, said officials in Maharashtra. There is no damage to the train

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on grass along tracks near Kasara, no injuries reported

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on grass along tracks near Kasara, no injuries reported
x
00:00

A fire broke out in the grass along the railway tracks near Kasara on Saturday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident.


The 11041 Nandigram Express train, which was passing by, had to be stopped for some time owing to the incident


"The fire had reached the tracks. Seeing the blaze, the passengers of Nandigram Express panicked and stopped the train by pulling the chain. No damage has been reported to the train nor has any passenger been injured," Railway Public Relations Officer Swapnil Neela said.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra indian railways mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK