The passengers of Nandigram Express panicked and stopped the train by pulling the chain, said officials in Maharashtra. There is no damage to the train

Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on grass along tracks near Kasara, no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out in the grass along the railway tracks near Kasara on Saturday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11041 Nandigram Express train, which was passing by, had to be stopped for some time owing to the incident

"The fire had reached the tracks. Seeing the blaze, the passengers of Nandigram Express panicked and stopped the train by pulling the chain. No damage has been reported to the train nor has any passenger been injured," Railway Public Relations Officer Swapnil Neela said.