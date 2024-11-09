The passengers of Nandigram Express panicked and stopped the train by pulling the chain, said officials in Maharashtra. There is no damage to the train
A fire broke out in the grass along the railway tracks near Kasara on Saturday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident.
The 11041 Nandigram Express train, which was passing by, had to be stopped for some time owing to the incident
"The fire had reached the tracks. Seeing the blaze, the passengers of Nandigram Express panicked and stopped the train by pulling the chain. No damage has been reported to the train nor has any passenger been injured," Railway Public Relations Officer Swapnil Neela said.
A fire broke out in the grass along the railway tracks near Kasara, temporarily halting the Nandigram Express. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.— Mid Day (@mid_day) November 9, 2024
