Maharashtra: Fire destroys electrical equipment in Thane temple, no one hurt

A fire in a temple in Thane city of Maharashtra on Monday gutted electrical equipment, though no one was hurt

A fire in a temple in Thane city of Maharashtra on Monday gutted electrical equipment, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the blaze took place in Siddhivinayak Temple in Kashish Park area here at 4:25pm and was doused in half an hour, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A switchboard and electric cables were destroyed in the fire. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is being probed," he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a massive fire broke out at the Phoenix Mall premises in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. According to the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported around 1.46 pm suggesting a fire outbreak that was limited to open parking space which housed as many as 25 to 30 two-wheelers.

Members of the public were able to extinguish the fire before the arrival of the Mumbai Fire Brigade by using the fire hydrant line within the mall grounds; they had extinguished the fire by 1:40 pm. Furthermore, upon arrival, fire personnel used a first aid line from one fire engine.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police and other agencies responded to the situation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of this episode.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

The visuals showed how flames engulfed one of the two-wheelers parked within seconds.

In another similar incident, a fire broke out in a flat of a residential building in the Chembur locality of Mumbai, as confirmed by an official on Monday, according to an ANI report. The report added that there have been no reports of any injuries resulting from the blaze.

The officials told ANI that upon receiving notification, they promptly reached the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, the fire erupted within a flat in the Chembur area. The prompt action taken by the fire officials ensured that no individuals were harmed during the incident. However, further details regarding the event are still pending.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

