Thane civic chief warns officials of action for laxity in tackling unauthorised construction

Thane Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar on Monday asked civic officials to ensure there is "zero tolerance" for unauthorised construction

Thane Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar on Monday asked civic officials to ensure there is "zero tolerance" for unauthorised construction in the city and said strict action would be taken against those having links with such structures, reported the PTI.

"Senior officials have been warned they will face action for unauthorised construction. The TMC commissioner has asked all of them to strictly follow Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's order that all illegal structures must be razed," a civic body release said, as per the PTI.

Abhijit Bangar said that the action must be taken on priority on water connections to such illegal structures.

He also asked officials to take the help of demolition experts while bringing down multi-storeyed structures.

Abhijit Bangar directed officials to deploy personnel from the Maharashtra Security Board for assistance in demolition drives, the release said, according to the PTI.

The diktat comes a day after he sent a senior Thane Municipal Corporation official on "compulsory leave" for allegedly protecting illegal structures.

A senior employee of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra was sent on compulsory leave for allegedly failing to act on unauthorised construction, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The action against Assistant Municipal Commissioner Subodh Thanekar came after a probe found that he protected encroachments in Kalwa area despite several complaints by citizens as well as MLAs, the official said, reported PTI.

Insubordination was attributed to sending Thanekar on compulsory leave, the official added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, more than four months after 18 patients died in 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Maharashtra's Thane, the city's civic administration has suspended two doctors for dereliction of duty, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the large number of patient deaths on August 12 and 13 at the civic-run facility had prompted the opposition to target the government, alleging mismanagement, reported PTI.

According to a spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), an assistant doctor and an associate doctor have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the single-day deaths, reported PTI.

Amid political bickering over the deaths, CM Shinde had ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the matter. The committee's report was tabled during the recent winter session of the assembly, said an official, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

