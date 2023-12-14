Thane: TMC launches nature libraries in parks to cultivate love for reading

Thane Municipal Corporation has introduced 'nature libraries' in select parks to encourage residents to read amidst the lush greenery.

The Thane Municipal Corporation, to foster a love for reading, has introduced 'nature libraries' in select parks across Thane city. According to the civic body's statement, the initiative aims to encourage residents to indulge in the joy of reading amid the lush greenery.

"Whether it's a pleasant morning or a pleasant evening...who wouldn't like to cultivate the love of reading in the lap of nature, in the company of trees? The Thane Municipal Corporation has provided this pleasant opportunity for Thane residents and nature libraries have been started in select parks of the Municipal Corporation," the TMC's statement read.

According to the media statement issued by TMC, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar stated that under the campaign 'Let's Read' they have unveiled nature libraries in three pilot parks--Lokmanya Tilak Park near Gavdevi Maidan in Naupada, Nakshatravan Park in Kalwa, and Community Park in Vartaknagar. These libraries offer a diverse collection covering gardening, wildlife importance, novels, travelogues, poetry, and children's literature.

"We're determined to make reading a mainstream activity. By placing books in parks, we aim to encourage citizens to engage more with books," expressed Commissioner Bangar.

The free libraries, a joint effort by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Tree Authority Department, currently house around 800 books sourced from social organizations, citizens, and libraries. While visitors are welcome to enjoy these books within the parks, borrowing them is not permitted. The books are to be returned to the shelves before leaving the park premises. Library timings and park timings will remain the same, the civic agency said in their statement.

"These nature libraries are a step towards understanding the community's interest in reading. Depending on the response, we plan to extend this initiative to more locations," Commissioner Bangar stated.

The commissioner also said that the next step of the 'Let's Read' campaign is to have open libraries in all civic-run schools. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said, "Open libraries in the classrooms for students in Thane municipal schools is the next step of the innovative concept of 'Let's read' and it is an effort to make the parks reading friendly."

