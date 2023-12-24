Cleanliness drive: Removing dirt, says CM Eknath Shinde in jibe at MVA

CM Shinde took part in a "deep cleaning" drive in Mumbai's Worli area and said that he was removing the dirt, an apparent swipe at the MVA rule

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in a "deep cleaning" drive in Mumbai's Worli area and said that he was removing the dirt that had accumulated in two-and-half years, an apparent swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule under Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, reported the PTI.

The MVA government fell in June 2022 after CM Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

"I am cleaning the dirt accumulated in two and half years. The opposition is bewildered as they feel they would be swept clean in the upcoming elections," CM Shinde said, as per the PTI.

He said that he did not have to react to jibes from the opposition since "my work is my response".

The deep cleaning drive is part of state's efforts to clean the city and offer better life to Mumbaikars, CM Shinde asserted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct a Deep Cleaning Drive in all parts of the city.

The city will witness a transformation through a series of deep cleaning sessions across its 25 administrative wards, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

The program, set to cover all wards within eight weeks, is slated to begin with four wards in December 2023 and continue with an additional four in January 2024. “The Deep Cleaning Drive aims to involve various stakeholders, including BMC departments, public representatives, celebrities, NGOs, school and college students, resident welfare associations (RWA), and socially active citizens,” the statement said.

The BMC has outlined a plan for the program's implementation, encompassing a variety of cleanliness and beautification measures. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (SWM) and Joint Municipal Commissioners/Zonal Deputy Municipal Commissioners will collaborate to schedule and coordinate the deep cleaning activities. The program will commence at 6:30 AM and conclude at 2:00 PM on the designated days.

“Assistant Commissioners of wards will play a crucial role in overseeing the cleanliness efforts within their respective jurisdictions. They are tasked with appointing nodal officers, ensuring compliance with guidelines, and conducting regular field visits between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM to assess cleanliness levels,” the statement further said.

(with PTI inputs)

