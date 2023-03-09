Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Fire guts Dombivali godown with perfumery items no one hurt

Maharashtra: Fire guts Dombivali godown with perfumery items; no one hurt

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:28 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said the fire started at 2 am and was doused three hours later, though there was no report of injuries to anyone.

Maharashtra: Fire guts Dombivali godown with perfumery items; no one hurt

Representation pic


A massive fire broke out in a godown storing perfumery materials in Dombivali MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said the fire started at 2 am and was doused three hours later, though there was no report of injuries to anyone.


Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Two pushing women into sex trade in Oman nabbed



"Incidentally, a CNG station is located close to the godown. Eight fire engines from Dombivili MIDC, Kalyan, TMC, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, NMMC, Taloja andC were deployed. Cooling operations are underway now," he said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
thane Thane Municipal Corporation dombivli mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK