Maharashtra first state to have Divyang Welfare Department

Updated on: 04 December,2022 11:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

'Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have taken this very important step,' adds B Kane, president Prahar Kranti Organisation

Maharashtra first state to have Divyang Welfare Department

Eknath Shinde. Pic/Official Twitter Handle


Maharashtra will have a department for the welfare of differently-abled people and it will be called Divyang Welfare Department. "Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to have an independent department for the welfare of Divyang. It is Divyang Welfare Department. With this many queries will be solved in one place. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde government has taken a good step for ease of Divyang," B Kane, president Prahar Kranti Organisation, Mumbai told ANI on Saturday.


"Till now, to get justice for Divyang, we had to run to sometimes the Ministry of Urban Development, sometimes the Ministry of Rural Development, and Social Justice, now with Divyang Welfare Department, the issues regarding their employment, rehabilitation etc, will be addressed at one place," Kane said. "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have taken this very important step," he added. Maharshtra Chief Minister in a tweet informed the decision of setting up an independent department for the welfare of differently-abled persons.




"Independent Divyang Welfare Department in the state was announced on the day of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Through the newly created department in the state, the differently-abled brothers expressed the opinion that the fight has been given justice for years. #InternationalDayofPersonswithDisabilities," Shinde tweeted roughly translated from Marathi.

