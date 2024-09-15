Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Five dead four injured as pickup van collides with car in Dhule

Maharashtra: Five dead, four injured as pickup van collides with car in Dhule

Updated on: 15 September,2024 01:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per preliminary information, the driver of the pick-up van was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and he received minor injuries

Five persons were killed and four others injured after a pick-up van collided with a car in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Sunday, police said.


The accident occurred at Dasvel Fata in Shindkheda taluka in the morning, an official said.



A pick-up van collided with a car, killing five persons, including three women, he said.


Four persons also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

As per preliminary information, the driver of the pick-up van was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and he received minor injuries, he said.

The Nardana police are probing into the incident, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

