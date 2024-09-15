Maharashtra: Five dead, four injured as pickup van collides with car in Dhule

As per preliminary information, the driver of the pick-up van was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and he received minor injuries

Representational Image

Five persons were killed and four others injured after a pick-up van collided with a car in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Dasvel Fata in Shindkheda taluka in the morning, an official said.

A pick-up van collided with a car, killing five persons, including three women, he said.

Four persons also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

As per preliminary information, the driver of the pick-up van was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and he received minor injuries, he said.

The Nardana police are probing into the incident, he said.

