Maharashtra: Four killed in accident between SUV and truck in Latur

Four cloth traders from MP were killed in an accident between an SUV and a truck in Maharashtra's Latur district

Four cloth traders from Madhya Pradesh were reportedly killed in an accident between an SUV and a truck in Latur district of Maharashtra, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident took place when their SUV collided with a speeding truck on Wednesday, the police said.

The accident took place on Nilanga-Udgir road around 12.30 pm as the truck was heading from Nilanga to Devni and the SUV was coming from opposite direction, said an official, as per the PTI.

The four passengers in the SUV died on the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, Sachin alias Dipak Kumar Jain and Santosh Jain, all of them in their 40s and residents of Indore.

The deceased were in cloth trade and had come to Latur for business purposes, the police official said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and search was on for him while a case of accidental death was registered at Devni police station, the official added.

Four of family drown as car falls into river in Gujarat

Meanwhile, in an another incident, four members of a family reportedly drowned after their car plunged into the Bhadar river in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Wednesday morning, police said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on a bridge near Dhoraji town, said Deputy Superintendent of Police R A Dodia.

The driver of the car apparently lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyres burst while crossing a bridge on Bhadar river on Dhoraji-Jamnagar road, he said.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Thummar (55) who was driving, his wife Lilavanti Thummar (52), their daughter Hardika (20) and Lilavati's elder sister Sangita Koyani (55), as per the PTI.

They were residents of Dhoraji town and returning from a nearby village after attending a religious function, the official said.

"The car broke the concrete railing of the bridge and plunged into the water. All four drowned as none of them could come out of the car in time," Dodia added.

A local fire brigade team retrieved the bodies, said the official, adding that further investigation was underway.

