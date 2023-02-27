Breaking News
Maharashtra: Five vehicles destroyed in fire in Thane

27 February,2023
PTI

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 4 am in Vartak Nagar area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said

Five vehicles were destroyed after a fire broke out in a locality of Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, civic officials said.


No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 4 am in Vartak Nagar area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.



The vehicles, including two four-wheelers and as many auto-rickshaws, were parked in an open ground in front of a building in the locality, he said.


After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the fire within half-an-hour, but most of the vehicles were damaged before that, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

