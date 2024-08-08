Maharashtra: Fix potholes and improve road conditions, CM Shinde to authorities

CM Shinde has instructed a rapid and comprehensive response to fix potholes and improve road conditions on major highways

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked the authorities to fix potholes and improve the conditions of the roads in the state including Mumbai.

An official statement said that CM Shinde has instructed a rapid and comprehensive response to fix potholes and improve road conditions on major highways including Thane-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad. The work is being done using advanced materials like Rapid Quick Setting Hardener and MSCT technology.

It said that in a high-level meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House, CM Shinde reviewed traffic congestion issues and planned measures for the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024.

"The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including the National Highways Authority, Public Works Department, Traffic Police, and local district authorities," an official said.

The Nashik-Bhiwandi road which is reportedly severely damaged in the ongoing monsoon has been allegedly causing traffic issues and accidents.

CM Shinde highlighted the need to complete repairs quickly and to a high standard. He instructed that modern techniques be used to fill potholes promptly and directed that any obstructions in the repair work should lead to criminal charges, the statement said.

CM Shinde also addressed the need for better traffic management, particularly concerning heavy vehicles from JNPT. He directed that traffic wardens be increased and that heavy vehicle controls be coordinated through JNPT. The collector of Thane has been appointed as the nodal officer for this task, it said.

"For roads leading from JNPT to Panvel, Pune, and Thane, Shinde instructed immediate repairs of potholes. CM Shinde also requested CIDCO to provide 200 traffic wardens for Navi Mumbai and ensure cranes are available for heavy vehicles," the statement said.

The state Chief Minister called for notifications to restrict heavy vehicle traffic during peak hours and for daily reviews of repair progress, it said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched

Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde has called for widespread participation in the upcoming 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which will run from August 9 to 15.

The initiative aims to celebrate the nation's patriotic spirit by ensuring that every household in the state displays the national flag.

During a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, CM Shinde reviewed preparations for the campaign. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Chief Secretaries Dr. I.S. Chahal, Vikas Kharge, Rajgopal Deora, Sanjay Sethi, and Deepak Kapoor, along with various department secretaries, divisional commissioners, district collectors, and municipal commissioners.

Maharashtra CM Shinde emphasised that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is designed to inspire national pride.

"He highlighted that the campaign will include a variety of activities such as rallies, marathons, cultural events, and innovative programs to create a patriotic atmosphere throughout the state," an official said.

To increase public participation, CM Shinde urged the use of social media and other channels for widespread awareness. He also instructed that flags be made available at the district level through planning committees, and that key landmarks such as major dams, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the Worli Sea Link, and the Gateway of India be illuminated with flags.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge provided a presentation on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, outlining the strategy and logistics for the initiative.