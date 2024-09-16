Breaking News
Four injured after iron arch falls at Eid-e-Milad event in Maharashtra's Thane

Updated on: 16 September,2024 04:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and they are said to be stable, an official said

Four injured after iron arch falls at Eid-e-Milad event in Maharashtra's Thane

The spot where the incident took place. Pic/RDMC

At least four people were on Monday injured after an iron arch fell at an Eid-e-Milad event in Thane district of Maharashtra, the civic officials said.


According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the civic officials received an information regarding the incident that occurred at around 2:30 pm.



"The RDMC received the information regarding the incident at around 3:39 pm," an official said, adding that the civic authorities rushed to the spot to launch a rescue and relief operation.


The officials said that an iron arch, set up as part of an Eid-e-Milad celebration, collapsed on Khadimashine Road near DCB Bank in Mumbra area of Thane district.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) encroachment department also rushed to the site when the incident happened.

"Four individuals sustained minor injuries due to the falling arch. The injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are said to be stable," the official said.

The TMC’s encroachment team has cleared the debris from the site. 

Further details will be updated.

