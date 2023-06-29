Maharashtra: Four injured after two buses collide on Mumbai-Goa Highway

At least four persons were injured after two buses collided on the Mumbai-Goa Highway on Thursday

The road accident took place near Shirdhon in Panvel City at around 11.30 am on Thursday morning.

According to the official, the accident involves a state-run bus and a private bus.

"The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)-run bus was going towards Pen in Raigad district and the private bus was on its way to Panvel when the head-on collision took place," the official said.

As per the information shared by the official, at least four persons, including the driver of one of the passenger vehicles, were injured in the crash.

"All the injured people were rushed to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," the official said.

A case of an accident was registered at the Panvel City police station.

Further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall alert has been issued by the IMD for Palghar, Raigad, and Thane districts.

(with inputs from PTI)