Officials said sanctuaries would remain shut for two-and-a-half months to facilitate breeding of birds and animals

A tiger relaxes in Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The sanctuary will stay shut till September 15. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1 x 00:00

The Gautala Autramghat wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra will remain closed for tourists for two-and-a-half months from July 1 to facilitate the breeding of animals and birds, an official said on Wednesday. A few more protected forests, including the Pench Tiger Reserve, have also imposed some restrictions on visitors during the rainy season.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the forest department said the Gautala Autramghat sanctuary, spread over 64,000 acres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalgaon districts, will be out of bounds for visitors till September 15. “This is the breeding season for most animals and birds living in the area. Moreover, tourists might get stuck inside the sanctuary during the rains. So we have taken this decision,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest Mohan Naikwadi.

Gautala, located in Satmala and Ajanta hill ranges, is home to leopards, wild boars, a tiger, over 240 varieties of birds and many other animals, an official said. Meanwhile, the authorities said that the jungle safari in the core regions of Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur district, Bor Tiger Reserve in Wardha district and Umred-Paoni-Karhandala Wildlife Sanctuary, straddling Bhandara and Nagpur district, will be inaccessible to tourists from July 1 until “further orders”.

This has been done considering the breeding season of wild animals during the monsoon, said a press release by Pench Field Director Kishore Mankar. However, the jungle safari in the buffer zone of Pench reserve through the Paoni and Surewani gates will be available in a limited form, it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever