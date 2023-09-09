Maharashtra: ‘Get rid of checkpoints at borders or transport ops may be suspended’

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Angry truckers decry harassment, give govt till October 2 to take ‘positive decision’

A goods truck at Goregaon East on May 5, 2021. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Key Highlights

  1. Truckers threaten to stop operations from October 2 if checkpoints not removed
  2. Why do states have border checkpoints after the implementation of the GST?
  3. Officials said that a decision would soon be taken on the matter.

Alleging that they are being harassed at border checkpoints, truckers from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka have threatened to stop operations from October 2 if checkpoints along these states are not removed, as per assurances by the state governments.


“Why do states have border checkpoints after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST)? The 214th Managing Committee Meeting of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) was held on September 2 in New Delhi and transporters and leaders from every nook and corner attended it.  Members have expressed their angst and anger at the persistence of illegal border checkpoints in various states, especially Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, where exploitation and extortion of vulnerable truckers has now touched its threshold,” Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, the core committee, AIMTC, told mid-day. “We have had a series of meetings with various ministries and the chief minister about the issue and we had been given a positive assurance, but nothing seems to be happening on the ground,” he explained.


“Hence, the governing body of the AIMTC has now decided to give a deadline for the abolition of border checkpoints in the country, starting with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, giving them time till October 2 to take a positive decision. After October 2, the AIMTC shall convene an emergency meeting to chalk out a future course of action, which may lead to suspension of transport operations within and to these states,” he added.


Explaining the efforts, Singh said the Maharashtra government has formed a committee with a defined scope to study the abolition of border checkpoints, following suo motu cognisance taken by the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission. The Maharashtra transport commissioner had informed them that an interim report had been submitted to look into the issue.

“We met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale in April 2023 followed by a meeting with state Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai. On August 26, we met the transport commissioner, conveying the anger in the transport fraternity due to the delay in taking a decision where he assured us that he would convey it to the government. Since no decision has been made, on September 2, we decided to give the government a deadline,” he said.

While transport ministry officials remained unavailable for comment, officials said that a decision would soon be taken on the matter.

Sept 2
Day AIMTC meet was held

maharashtra chattisgarh karnataka mumbai mumbai news news

