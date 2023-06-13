Maharashtra: Golden jackal rescued from well in Junnar after 3-hour-long operation

The rescue team of Wildlife SOS along with the forest department carried out a three-hour long rescue operation of a jackal trapped in an open dry well in Waghale village, Junnar

In a 3-hour-long operation, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department, successfully rescued a golden jackal from a treacherous 25-feet-deep open, dry well in Waghale village, located in the Junnar Range. The jackal was later released back into its natural habitat.

In what can be described as a challenging operation, the rescue team of Wildlife SOS along with the forest department carried out a three-hour long rescue operation of a jackal trapped in an open dry well in Waghale village, Junnar.

The rescue mission was initiated after a distressed farmer placed a rescue call to the forest department, which promptly reached out to Wildlife SOS for assistance.

Initially, the team attempted to lure the jackal into a cage placed inside the well. However, the frightened jackal was hesitant to enter the cage. After careful consideration, a rescuer descended into the pit with a snare pole and skillfully manoeuvred the jackal into a safety net. Finally, the jackal was lifted out of the well and out of harm's way.

Following an examination conducted by the veterinary team from Wildlife SOS, the jackal was deemed to be in good health. It was subsequently released back into its natural habitat, ensuring its freedom and well-being.

Dr Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “The jackal was in distress when we reached the location. We identified the jackal to be at least 3 to 4 years old. The animal was healthy and no injuries were found upon inspection.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said, “Open wells are a common threat to wildlife around villages, and our teams are always vigilant to provide any assistance when it comes to rescuing animals in distress. The safe rescue and release of the jackal reinforce the importance of our collaborative efforts with the Forest Department in protecting our precious wildlife."

Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer, Junnar said, “We got a call about the trapped Jackal at around 8 am in the morning and immediately sent a rescue team along with Wildlife SOS to get the jackal out of the well. The collaborative endeavour of the forest department and Wildlife SOS is truly commendable for rescue of the wildlife.”

There are approximately 8.7 million open wells in India. Wildlife SOS is working with local communities in Junnar, Maharashtra to find creative solutions for them. Wildlife SOS continues to collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure the welfare and conservation of wildlife across India. Through rapid response units and expert veterinary care, the organisation remains dedicated to safeguarding the rich biodiversity that our country treasures.