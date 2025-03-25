Maharashtra government approves Rs 10 crore for Shiv Smarak at Panhala Fort

The decision was taken during a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, where MLAs from Kolhapur urged the government to expedite the project. A government resolution approving the funds was promptly issued and handed over to the legislators

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. File Photo

In a major development for history and heritage enthusiasts, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of a Shiv Smarak at the historic Panhala Fort in Kolhapur district. The funds have been allocated through the Urban Development Department, fulfilling a long-pending demand from local MLAs and lakhs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj followers.

The decision was taken during a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, where MLAs from Kolhapur urged the government to expedite the project. A government resolution approving the funds was promptly issued and handed over to the legislators.

The move paves the way for the long-awaited memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Panhala Fort, a site of immense historical significance. The fort was not only the residence of Shivaji Maharaj for 133 days, but also the location of Siddhi Johar’s siege, the legendary sacrifice of Bajiprabhu Deshpande and the Bandal army, and the stay of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Renewed Push for Shiv Smarak

The demand for a Shiv Smarak at Panhala Fort dates back several years. Initially, a Rs 5 crore fund was approved by then Finance Minister Ajit Pawar for the project. The plan involved constructing a memorial on a square platform in the middle of a pond at the fort. However, due to multiple delays, the work never materialized.

Recognizing the significance of the project, Kolhapur MLAs Chandradeep Narke, Rajesh Kshirsagar, and Prakash Abitkar took fresh efforts to push for its completion. Their persistent follow-ups led to the approval of an increased ₹10 crore fund, ensuring that the memorial finally takes shape.

Leaders and Officials Present

The meeting saw the presence of key officials, including Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar, MLA Chandradeep Narke, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Asim Kumar Gupta, and Principal Secretary to the Deputy CM Naveen Sona.

With the government’s green light, the construction of the Shiv Smarak at Panhala Fort is now set to move forward, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of millions of Shivaji Maharaj’s followers.