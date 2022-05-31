Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 04:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
He says that the state contributes 40 per cent to the Centrally-sponsored schemes and the Maharashtra government, through its administrative machinery, has ensured that these schemes reached the taluka and village level

Maharashtra government implemented Central and state welfare schemes without political bias: CM

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


The Maharashtra government has made an important contribution in taking welfare schemes, launched by the Centre and the state, to people without any political bias, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

He said the state contributes 40 per cent to the Centrally-sponsored schemes and the Maharashtra government, through its administrative machinery, has ensured that these schemes reached the taluka and village level.




Thackeray said all the schemes are diligently implemented to benefit the last man in the queue.


