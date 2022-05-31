Maharashtra government implemented Central and state welfare schemes without political bias: CM

He says that the state contributes 40 per cent to the Centrally-sponsored schemes and the Maharashtra government, through its administrative machinery, has ensured that these schemes reached the taluka and village level

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

The Maharashtra government has made an important contribution in taking welfare schemes, launched by the Centre and the state, to people without any political bias, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Thackeray said all the schemes are diligently implemented to benefit the last man in the queue.

