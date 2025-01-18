State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has instructed officials to remove encroachments between February 1 and May 31 and take steps to ensure the future protection of the forts

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Government sets up panel to remove encroachments around ancient forts x 00:00

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced the formation of district-level committees to remove encroachment on ancient forts, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said that these panels will remove the existing encroachments on forts and ensure the prevention of further illegal occupation of these ancient sites.

Shelar said Maharashtra is home to 47 centrally-protected forts under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and 62 state-protected forts run by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

"These forts are a vital part of the state's cultural legacy and require robust measures to ensure their conservation and preservation and to prevent encroachments", he said while addressing a press conference.

Shelar stated that encroachments on Central and state-protected forts, as well as unprotected ones, create severe issues regarding their structural integrity, historical significance, and law and order.

He indicated that in order to solve these problems and maintain law and order, a district-level committee will be formed.

The committees will be headed by district collectors and include the commissioner of police, Zilla Parishad CEO, superintendent of police, municipal commissioner and other officials, PTI reported.

These panels will also include chief officers of municipal councils, municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, concerned deputy conservator of forests, superintendent of archaeology, assistant director of Archaeology, Regional Port Authority, Maharashtra Maritime Board, and resident deputy collector.

Shelar further said that the committees should review and prepare a fort-wise list of encroachments by January 31 and submit it to the state government, PTI cited.

He instructed that the encroachments must be removed between February 1 and May 31 and steps to be taken to ensure future protection of forts from such illegal activities.

The minister added that the committee should also hold monthly meetings to review progress and submit its report to the government.

Mumbai: ‘This isn’t a fort anymore,' row erupts over Bandra Fort restoration

A controversy erupted over the conservation work going on at the Bandra Fort. Residents alleged that the conservation process completely ruined the fort, while conservation architects say the procedure is in keeping with the tenets of archaeology and will take a few months to be completed.

Social media was abuzz with messages of a “ruined” Bandra Fort after the fort garden reopened after two years of redevelopment, on October 6. Vidyadhar Date, a resident of Bandra said, “After the reopening of Bandra Fort garden, I visited it and was shocked to find that the heritage character has been heavily tampered with. The old fort wall is completely plastered over so the whole character of the fort is gone. Can one imagine the walls of Raigad Fort or any other fort in Maharashtra plastered in a cream colour as is done here in the Portuguese-era Bandra Fort? How on earth did the heritage authorities allow this?”

Date added that the damage done to the Bandra Fort garden has to be seen to be believed. Earlier, one could see the fort wall from the entrance, but now, much of it is clearly damaged and plastered over beyond recognition. Fortunately, there are enough old photographs of the old fort so one can clearly see the ruin the makeover has caused. The old plaque is retained but looks incongruous amidst the plastering.

(With PTI inputs)