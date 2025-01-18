Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assures efforts to maintain law and order following the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Opposition leaders, including Supriya Sule and Bhupesh Baghel, have raised concerns about the state's safety and security.

A political storm has erupted in Maharashtra following the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence. The incident has triggered criticism from opposition leaders who are accusing the state government of failing to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

Reacting to the situation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the state government is actively working to maintain law and order across the state. "Our efforts are to ensure law and order remains intact in every corner of the state," said Pawar, adding that a thorough investigation is underway to determine whether the assailant's intention was theft or something else. He also referred to the ongoing checks of CCTV footage to gather more clarity on the motive behind the attack.

Speaking to the media, Pawar further mentioned, "While we have been asked about the attack on Saif Ali Khan, some of you have reported different stories without full information. We are examining the situation thoroughly, including CCTV footage, and are investigating whether the accused had planned a theft or had other motives." He also emphasized that both he and Devendra Fadnavis are committed to ensuring the safety of every part of the state.

On Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule condemned the attack, describing it as "extremely worrying." Sule stated that the rise in crime in Maharashtra is a concerning trend, highlighting that the actor’s family is traumatised by the incident. "The family is terrified, and Saif Ali Khan has received stitches. He is stable, and I spoke with the Mumbai Commissioner. He assured that the entire police force is on the job and the attacker will be apprehended soon," she added.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed concerns about the safety of Mumbai, pointing out that the attacker managed to reach the 11th floor of a residential building. "If an attacker can make it to the 11th floor of a high-rise to assault a well-known actor, it signifies that Mumbai is no longer a safe place for anyone," Baghel remarked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also criticised the BJP-led state government for the attack, questioning how safe the general public is when even celebrities like Saif Ali Khan are targeted. Raut linked the attack to the growing concerns about law and order in the state, particularly in slum areas, suggesting that such incidents go unnoticed unless they involve a celebrity.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has launched a massive manhunt for the assailant, forming 20 teams to track down the culprit. To aid in the investigation, the police have begun questioning people found loitering around the city at night. The authorities are also interrogating individuals already known to the police. In a bid to make swift progress, the police are showing CCTV footage of the suspected attacker during these inquiries. Over 15 people have already been questioned in connection with the case.

As per ANI reports, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's wife, recorded her statement with the Bandra Police on Friday evening, regarding the attack on her husband. More than 30 statements have been recorded so far, including those of staff members who were initially summoned but later released.

CCTV footage from the Bandra area has been seized, and three persons of interest are currently being questioned, although no arrests have been made so far. The attack took place on Thursday morning when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor’s maid at his Bandra flat. Saif intervened, which led to a violent confrontation, and the actor suffered multiple stab wounds.

Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital to remove a knife lodged in his spine. Doctors confirmed that the injury to his thoracic spinal cord was significant, but Saif’s condition is reported to be stable. He is currently being monitored closely as he recovers.

