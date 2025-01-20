The Maharastra government announced the appointment of guardian ministers for 36 districts on Saturday, with NCP's Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan given the responsibility of Nashik

Vidhan Bhavan. File Photo

Cracks have started showing in the Mahayuti government, as a day after announcing district guardian ministers, it issued an order staying the appointments for Nashik and Raigad districts, reported news agency PTI.

The general administration department issued an order to this effect on Sunday.

The Maharastra government announced the appointment of guardian ministers for 36 districts on Saturday, with NCP's Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan given the responsibility of Nashik.

The appointment of guardian ministers was awaited after the formation of the new BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government last month.

Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum to attract investments in the state, had to intervene, and the general administration department, which is under him, issued an order to stay the appointments for the two districts until further orders.

District guardian ministers are responsible for distributing funds for various developmental works in their areas. According to political observers, such control over fund distribution is also used to corner the political opponents in districts, reported PTI.

In Raigad, where the new international airport is coming up along with a large number of residential buildings, the district guardian ministership given to Tatkare has irked Shiv Sena leader and state Minister Bharat Gogawale, who is also from the coastal district, reported PTI.

Gogawale had said in the past that he was keen to be the guardian minister of Raigad.

Similarly, Shiv Sena leader and Minister Dada Bhuse from Nashik was keen on becoming the guardian minister of his home district. The post, however, went to Mahajan, a close confidant of CM Fadnavis.

Ministers in Maharashtra are given responsibility for one or more districts. The announcement was awaited after the formation of the new BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government last month. The state has 36 districts.

As per the list released on Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home department, would be the guardian minister of the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been allotted Beed district in addition to Pune, Pawar's home district.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, another deputy CM, would be the guardian minister of Mumbai city and Thane district, which is his stronghold.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was named guardian minister of Nagpur and Amravati.

Ashish Shelar was named guardian minister of Mumbai Suburbs, while Mangal Prabhat Lodha would be co-guardian minister of the district. Both Shelar and Lodha are BJP leaders from Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)