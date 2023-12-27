Maharashtra govt to decide fate of JJ doctor

Doctors of state-run hospital threaten strike from Dec 28 if no action is taken against Dr Kura by then

The report has been submitted to Rajiv Nivatkar, medical education commissioner. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The future of Dr Mahendra Kura, the head of dermatology at JJ hospital, hangs in the balance as the government prepares to announce its decision. Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar confirmed this development after a meeting with resident doctors and the Minister of Medical Education, Hasan Mushrif. The meeting aimed to address allegations of medical negligence and harassment against Dr Kura.

For the past ten days, twenty-one resident doctors from the dermatology department have been on strike, demanding the complete removal of Dr Kura. If no action is taken, counterparts from other departments plan to join the strike starting December 28. An investigation led by Joint Director of Medical Education Dr Ajay Chandanwale has been concluded, and the report has been submitted to Rajiv Nivatkar. Following the report, Dr Kura was placed on a 15-day leave.

“Dr Kura holds a permanent professorship and a Class 1 officer position, making the government the deciding authority. The report has been forwarded to the government, and it is now their responsibility to take appropriate action,” stated Nivatkar, who was present at the meeting. Earlier, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors raised concerns about the probe’s objectivity, given Dr Chandanwale’s long association with JJ Hospital and familiarity with Dr Kura.

Responding to inquiries, resident doctors expressed apprehension about a favourable outcome, despite their allegations being supported by five faculty members. Dr Chandanwale emphasised the impartiality of the report, stating, “We are all colleagues across Maharashtra. But an inquiry is an inquiry; we are answerable to the government. The report is based on a series of documents and interviews with the faculty and staff. It is completely unbiased.” mid-day reached out to Dr Kura for a response, to which he replied, “There is an inquiry committee looking into it, and I do not want to comment at this time.”

Dec 28

Day docs have threatened to start strike