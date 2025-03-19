Maharashtra government to regulate prices of diagnostic tests

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 March,2025 03:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

The new law is expected to be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature, which typically begins in late June or early July

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Maharashtra citizens will no longer have to pay arbitrary charges for diagnostic tests, as the state government is set to introduce regulations capping test prices at private laboratories and diagnostic centres. The new law is expected to be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature, which typically begins in late June or early July.


Prakashrao Abitkar, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, said, “A proposal to regulate prices charged by private diagnostic centres and laboratories will be prepared and sent to the Law and Judiciary Department. We expect the new regulations to be introduced in the next legislative session for approval.”


On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde raised concerns in the Legislative Council over private labs overcharging patients for diagnostic tests. “Will the government take steps to regulate the pricing of diagnostic tests?” he questioned.


During the discussion, Shinde highlighted that private labs in Mumbai and across Maharashtra often impose excessive charges, particularly for tests related to dengue, swine flu, and other infections.

Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens had lodged several complaints against private labs for overcharging. In response, the government implemented price caps on certain tests and warned laboratories of strict action for violating pricing norms.

