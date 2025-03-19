Several opposition MLCs raised concerns over specific areas where illegal constructions have become rampant. Areas including D, E, G-South, H-West, K-West, P-North, P-South, and L wards have witnessed large-scale encroachments on both government and private property. Opposition members alleged that the BMC had only issued notices against these ille

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra government to set up panel to investigate illegal structures in Mumbai x 00:00

The Maharashtra government will set up a committee led by a retired judge to investigate the growing issue of unauthorised constructions within the Mumbai municipal corporation limits, state Industries Minister Uday Samant informed the legislative council on Tuesday. He said that the officials found responsible would face immediate action based on the committee's findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter was raised by Mumbai-based legislators, who expressed concern over the large-scale encroachments on both government and private land by land mafias. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Sachin Ahir highlighted that despite numerous complaints from residents and public representatives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had failed to take concrete action.

"Encroachments by land mafias have led to widespread unauthorised constructions in various parts of Mumbai. Residents have repeatedly approached the BMC with complaints, but no action has been taken so far," Ahir said. He alleged that municipal commissioners, zonal deputy commissioners, designated officers, ward officers, and executive engineers had ignored illegal constructions, with some officials allegedly facilitating such activities.

Ahir demanded that the state government conduct an inquiry through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a committee of retired judges to ensure accountability. Responding to these demands, Samant assured the council that a committee led by a retired judge would be set up to investigate the issue thoroughly.

"A retired judge will head a committee to probe the matter. The details of the committee, including its scope and mandate, will be shared soon," Samant said.

Several opposition MLCs raised concerns over specific areas where illegal constructions have become rampant. Areas including D, E, G-South, H-West, K-West, P-North, P-South, and L wards have witnessed large-scale encroachments on both government and private property. Opposition members alleged that the BMC had only issued notices against these illegal structures without taking further action. They also accused some corrupt officials within the BMC of protecting and enabling these constructions.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap questioned the inaction of the BMC and pointed out that many officials had been serving in the same position for over a decade. "Issuing notices is not enough. What action has been taken against those shielding illegal construction?" he asked.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal admitted that no action had been taken so far against any officials involved.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab further alleged that nearly 150 acres of government land had been encroached upon in the P-South and P-North wards by land mafias. He called for action against designated officials who failed to prevent such encroachments.

Samant revealed that currently, there are 7,951 unauthorised constructions across eight wards in Mumbai. "Out of these, 1,211 unauthorised structures have been demolished. Legal proceedings are underway against 2,015 constructions," he informed the council.

(With inputs from PTI)