The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred seven IAS officers, including senior IAS officer Dhiraj Kumar, who was appointed the Secretary in the Medical Education department, an official order said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

IAS officer Krishnakant Kanwariya has been appointed as Additional District Collector at Shahada division in Nandurbar district. Shaila A has been appointed Secretary in the Finance department, the order said, reported PTI.

Mangesh Awhad has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer in the Maharashtra Medical Goods Purchase Authority.

Manisha Verma has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary in the Skill Development department.

Ganesh Patil is the new Secretary in the Irrigation and Water Resources department, while Richa Bagla has been appointed as the Secretary in the Finance department, the order said, reported PTI.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government has undertaken a significant reshuffle of its senior bureaucratic cadre by transferring eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to new postings, reported PTI. This move places several officers in critical roles across departments.

Among the key appointments, Ruchesh Jayvanshi has been assigned the position of Secretary in the Minority Development Department, marking a crucial shift in administrative responsibilities. Sachinchandra Pratap has been appointed as the Education Commissioner in Pune, where he will oversee education policies and initiatives, reported PTI.

Ravindra Binavade has been designated as Inspector General, Stamp Duty. His role will involve monitoring and regulating stamp duty collections, a significant source of revenue for the state. Meanwhile, Suraj Mandhre and Pradeep P have been posted as Commissioners in the Agriculture and Fisheries Departments, respectively, both of which are vital to Maharashtra’s rural economy and livelihood, reported PTI.

Prashant Narnavre has been appointed Secretary in the General Administration Department and will also serve as Special Investigation Officer, further strengthening administrative oversight. The School Education and Sports Department will now see Ranjit Singh Deol as its Principal Secretary, a role pivotal to shaping education and sports policies in the state, reported PTI.

Ashok Karanjkar has been named the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Finance Corporation, an entity responsible for driving financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises within the state.

